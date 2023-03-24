Student found dead in dorm at Tennessee State University

Early signs point to the student possibly taking her own life.
A student was found dead inside a dorm room at Tennessee State University on Thursday afternoon.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University officials said a student was found dead on campus Thursday evening.

Metro Police responded to the campus just after 5 p.m.

“Tennessee State University is deeply saddened over the death of one of our students,” the university said in a statement. “While the tragic incident remains under investigation, it is suspected that the student may have taken her own life. Counseling was made available immediately for students in our campus center and will remain so around the clock, as we help students to cope with this heartbreaking situation. We ask that you please pray for the family and for our TSU campus family.”

Tennessee has a Crisis Services & Suicide Prevention phone line and anyone experiencing a mental health emergency is urged to call. Help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or Text “TN” to 741-741

