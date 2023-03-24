Senate OKs bill that would ban TikTok on Tennessee college campuses

The bill would prevent users from using the social media platform on a public university’s Wi-Fi network.
The Tennessee State Senate approved a bill on Thursday that would ban TikTok on college campuses.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - TikTok is closer to being banned on the campus of Tennessee’s public universities.

The State Senate approved a bill on Thursday that would block the popular social media platform when someone is using the campus’ Wi-Fi network.

The House still needs to approve the measure before it would head to the governor’s desk for his signature.

Tennessee is also considering banning TikTok on government devices. Several states have already done this.

