Revisions to Belle Meade Plaza development approved

Developers look to replace the current shopping center with high-rise apartments, a hotel, and shopping.
Discussions continue for the development.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Planning Commission voted in favor of the latest revisions for the redevelopment of Belle Meade Plaza on Thursday.

The Commission heard from the developer, Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, during Thursday’s meeting, and a big revision to the parking was discussed. The change would allow for a larger parking space by making the proposed buildings smaller.

Residents were also in attendance on Thursday, both for and against the development, which aims to replace the current shopping center with 1,000 new apartments, 400,000 square feet of retail and office space, a grocery store, and multiple hotels.

Previous Coverage
Final renderings released ahead of Belle Meade Plaza development vote

The new revisions approved by the Commission now head to the Metro City Council for a vote.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Rendering of Belle Meade Plaza proposal
Final renderings released ahead of Belle Meade Plaza development vote
Rendering of Belle Meade Plaza proposal
NDOT gives Belle Meade Plaza intersection ‘F’ rating for congestion
Belle Meade Plaza
Developer scales back plans for Belle Meade Plaza redevelopment

Most Read

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI
Kelsey Holder
Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Teen arrested after being accused of raping, robbing man in public restroom
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Antioch.
Wife killed by husband in Antioch murder-suicide, police say
WSMV Friday storms
First Alert Forecast: Elevated risk for severe weather Friday night

Latest News

Tornado siren
Two Nashville tornado sirens not working ahead of weather threat
One man was killed in a shooting on Clarksville Pike Thursday night.
Deadly shooting at northwest Nashville gas station
WSMV shooting scene
Suspect in custody for deadly gas station shooting
Metro Police believe the man who attacked patrons at a Dickerson Pike laundry mat may have been...
VIDEO: Suspect in multiple random attacks arrested in Nashville
WSMV tornado siren
Repairs on tornado sirens continue