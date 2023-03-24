Revisions to Belle Meade Plaza development approved

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Planning Commission voted in favor of the latest revisions for the redevelopment of Belle Meade Plaza on Thursday.

The Commission heard from the developer, Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, during Thursday’s meeting, and a big revision to the parking was discussed. The change would allow for a larger parking space by making the proposed buildings smaller.

Residents were also in attendance on Thursday, both for and against the development, which aims to replace the current shopping center with 1,000 new apartments, 400,000 square feet of retail and office space, a grocery store, and multiple hotels.

The new revisions approved by the Commission now head to the Metro City Council for a vote.

