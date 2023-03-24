Restoration project continues for former Centennial Park steam engine

Locomotive No. 576 is expected to return to the rails in two years.
Work continues to renovate the former steam engine that sat for years at Centennial Park.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A steam locomotive that used to sit in Centennial Park will be back on the rails.

Locomotive No. 576 was moved out of the park in 2019. Currently, it sits outside a warehouse near Interstate 40.

It looks like a skeleton of a steam engine, but it is being restored.

The historic engine turned 80 years old this year and will be used for special excursions once it’s back in shape.

The locomotive will go on the Nashville and Eastern lines to Lebanon, Watertown and any point in between.

That will be in two years after volunteers and workers complete the restoration project.

“There aren’t many people who know the true inner workings of a steam engine and how to repair them, but luckily we have several involved with our effort that have the experience and know how to get it back up and running,” Joey Bryan, Communications Manager for Nashville Steam Preservation Society, said. “We are taking that opportunity to teach an interesting group of people that are willing to come out here and use those training skills.”

The team said they have raised $2 million to restore the historic engine. They are currently raising money for their “Last Mile” campaign.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

