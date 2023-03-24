Deadly shooting at northwest Nashville gas station
A young man was found dead Thursday night inside the gas station on Clarksville Pike.
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a gas station on Thursday night.
According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting just after 10 p.m. at the Citgo station on Clarksville Pike where they found a man in his 20s dead on the floor of Jerry’s Discount Tobacco and Beer.
Police said they have a suspect in custody, but it is unclear what led to the shooting. Multiple guns were recovered from the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
