Deadly shooting at northwest Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a gas station on Thursday night.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting just after 10 p.m. at the Citgo station on Clarksville Pike where they found a man in his 20s dead on the floor of Jerry’s Discount Tobacco and Beer.

Police said they have a suspect in custody, but it is unclear what led to the shooting. Multiple guns were recovered from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

