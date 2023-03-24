Nashville Zoo to host egg hunt during Easter weekend

The annual spring celebration will also feature face painting and animal meet-and-greets.
The Nashville Zoo is hosting an egg hunt for children of all ages this Easter weekend.
The Nashville Zoo is hosting an egg hunt for children of all ages this Easter weekend.(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Grab the kids and some empty baskets for the Nashville Zoo’s upcoming egg hunt in April.

The Nashville Zoo said its annual spring celebration, ‘Eggstravaganzoo,’ is returning and offering up some fun family activities during Easter weekend.

On April 8, the zoo will host an egg hunt for children of all ages. Other activities for the day include face painting, keeper talks, and themed animal enrichment.

For kids 4 years old and under, egg hunts will be available every hour on the half-hour from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. For kids 5 to 12 years old, slots will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the hunts will start at the top of each hour.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now. Those with zoo memberships will not have to buy a ticket but will have to reserve a time slot.

An early riser package is also available for purchase and includes an all-age egg hunt that begins at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

This package will grant ticket holders early access to the zoo, early morning animal meet and greets, and a grab-and-go breakfast, among other exclusive activities.

For ticket pricing and more information, visit the Nashville Zoo’s website.

