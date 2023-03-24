Motorcyclist dies after crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Thursday night, Clarksville Police said.

The crash involved a vehicle and motorcycle just before 9:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eva Drive.

Police said the motorcyclist was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. He later died from injuries sustained in the crash on Friday morning.

Clarksville Police’s Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are handling the investigation.

