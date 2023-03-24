Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI
Kelsey Holder
Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County
A student was found dead on Thursday inside a dorm room at Tennessee State University.
Student found dead in dorm at Tennessee State University
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Teen arrested after being accused of raping, robbing man in public restroom
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Antioch.
Wife killed by husband in Antioch murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

A fire alarm caused an evacuation at Kirkwood Middle School Friday morning.
Clarksville school dismisses after fire alarm leaves students in the rain
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
WSMV gas station shooting
Man charged in deadly gas station shooting