Man charged in deadly shooting at northwest Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a gas station on Thursday night.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting just after 10 p.m. at the Citgo station on Clarksville Pike where they found 20-year-old Dejuan Gadsden dead on the floor of Jerry’s Discount Tobacco and Beer.

Police arrested Thomas Maxwell at the scene, who was in possession of two handguns.

He told officers that Gadsden had severely assaulted him during a robbery in February of 2022. He said when he entered the market on Thursday night, he and Gadsden made eye contact, and he appeared to reach for something, according to the arrest report. Maxwell told officers then drew his firearm and shot Gadsden in self-defense.

A review of the security footage from the market contradicted Maxwell’s account of the shooting, according to the report. The video shows Maxwell walking up to the front door and observing Gadsden from outside the building. When Gadsden approached the front counter, Maxwell entered the store and opened fire. Gadsden never looked in Maxwell’s direction and did not appear to reach for anything.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Maxwell was booked Friday morning and charged with criminal homicide.

