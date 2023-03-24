Madison church shocked hit-and-run victim was one of their members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Madison church learned a woman involved in a deadly hit and run was one of their own. Metro Nashville Police Department say a 50-year-old visually impaired woman was on a walk with her dog when she was hit.

Metro Police say the accident happened on the 200 block of Rio Vista Drive early Wednesday morning. The woman was found by a passerby and brought to Skyline Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Now, her church is remembering her for not only who she was but who she was always with.

When Madison Heights Baptist Church heard about the accident they say killed Karen Hughes, Pastor Ray Marin came right over to where it happened.

“I just found out 30 minutes ago,” says Marin. “She didn’t have any family in the state of Tennessee that we know of, so we became the family.”

He says Hughes was partially blind and started going to his church when she came to Nashville two months ago.

“It’s been exciting because she needed help,” says Marin. “We’ve been there to help her with food, supplies, help furnish her apartment. You know when you help someone like that you get close to them quick.”

He says Hughes was vibrant, full of life, and always with her dog, Patch.

“She would come to worship and she’d bring Patch along and he’d sing along with our worship team as well,” Marin says.

Patch is currently at Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) and Marin says they are willing to take the dog in.

As for what happened to Hughes, he says something needs to be done.

“I’m still under shock,” says Marin. “I still can’t believe it. I don’t know, Madison is sometimes tough. We don’t have sidewalks; it would be beneficial if we did. We’ve lost church members before because of the erratic driving. I really wish people would pay attention to the signs, slow down, be a little more mindful and careful.”

Marin says the church plans to have a service and burial for Hughes.

Metro Police detectives believe a Ford F-150 hit her. They are searching for the suspect and are asking for the public to come forward if they know anything.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.