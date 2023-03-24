How to prepare for a power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When severe weather strikes, being properly prepared can mean the difference between life and death.

Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and flooding downpours are expected to hit Middle Tennessee anywhere from 8 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m. early Saturday morning. Those in the affected areas have a high chance of losing power during the storms.

Nashville Electric Service and Middle Tennessee Electric have a few tips on how to be prepared:

Charge all devices

Before the storm hits, ensure all devices are charged. This includes phones, tablets and laptops. NES also recommended having a portable battery charger in case power outages are prolonged.

Prepare a home emergency kit

Having a kit prepared ahead of time is important in unexpected and dangerous situations such as severe weather. The kit can include things such as a flashlight, canned food, bottled water, portable phone chargers, extra batteries and first-aid supplies.

Before severe weather hits, it’s also recommended to construct an emergency plan with family members and friends to prepare for disastrous situations.

Have a way to receive weather alerts

Investing in a weather app or having a battery-operated radio nearby will allow for the latest weather details to be received.

NES and MTE said they both are prepared and have crews on standby for the upcoming storms.

To view current NES outages, visit here.

To view current MTE outages, visit here.

