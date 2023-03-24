Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee

Owls use a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Vols 62-55
Florida Atlantic guards Bryan Greenlee (4), Brandon Weatherspoon (23) and Alijah Martin (15)...
Florida Atlantic guards Bryan Greenlee (4), Brandon Weatherspoon (23) and Alijah Martin (15) react after the team defeated Tennessee 62-55 in a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 62-55 on Thursday night.

The ninth-seeded Owls (34-3) will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Even before the tournament started, this was the unquestionably the greatest season in FAU history. Now it the Owls are one of the biggest stories in all of sports.

Johnell Davis led the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run where FAU took control.

The Volunteers (25-11), who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot just 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.

UP NEXT

The Owls have never played Kansas State.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic reacts after a play during the first half of a Sweet 16 college...
Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic reacts after a play during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) passes during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball...
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) passes during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee (4) passes as Tennessee guard B.J. Edwards (1) defends...
Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee (4) passes as Tennessee guard B.J. Edwards (1) defends during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) attempts a basket during the first half of a Sweet 16 college...
Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) attempts a basket during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16...
Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Tennessee in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)

