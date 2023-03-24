First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms move in tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but our severe threat is not expected until the overnight hours.

There will be a passing shower or thunderstorms north and west of Nashville this afternoon, but that is not expected to be a part of our severe threat. For many of us the day will be warm and breezy again with highs in the mid to upper 70s and wind gusts near 30 mph at times.

The timing of our severe weather risk will be after sunset this evening and last right through the middle of our night.

There is more of an elevated severe weather threat west of I-65, a 3/5 on the threat scale, and a 2/5 severe risk along and east of I-65.

Our main severe weather threats remain damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph and flooding downpours. However, some hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

Non-thunderstorm winds should gust up to around 40 mph at times as storms approach the area.

STORM ARRIVAL TIMELINE

West Middle Tennessee 8 PM - 10 PM Nashville 10 PM - Midnight

Plateau 11 PM - 2 AM

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A shower may try and hang around very early Saturday morning, but the severe threat should be over. We’ll dry out for the afternoon and get some sunshine back with highs in the 70s. It will stay breezy on Saturday with gusts between 20-30 mph at times.

Sunday we’ll see temperatures will stay in the 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday is also looking less breezy across the area.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will just feature an isolated shower early with temperatures in the lower 70s to upper 60s.

Tuesday looks mostly if not totally dry with highs falling into the 60s across most of the area.

We should stay in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday with our next round of showers expected in the afternoon on Thursday.

