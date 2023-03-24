Feel the need to sneeze? Pollen counts hits high levels in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring allergy season has kicked off in Tennessee, and pollen counts in Nashville have hit high levels over the past two days.

Metro Health tracks pollen count data through a website that showed Nashville at an 11.3 on Thursday and a 10.9 on Friday.

Health experts warned this allergy season could be worse than usual because of the mild winter. High winds in the forecast are expected to stir up allergy symptoms.

Most Middle Tennessee trees rely on wind pollination. Data shows Juniper, Maple, and Pine trees are currently the primary culprits for allergies.

“Kind of bums me out because I know when the weather gets nicer these next few weeks, I might be suffering,” allergy sufferer Amos Campbell said. “I feel bad for the people that might be feeling it now.”

Health experts suggest taking allergy medicine now, so it can be in the body when allergy symptoms start. Experts also recommend closing doors and windows and avoiding the outdoors in the early morning when pollen counts are highest.

“A bunch of friends have just been over the past few weeks,” Lucy Whitfield said.” “Talking about how their allergies have been inflamed so I’m not surprised to hear it.”

The pollen forecast shows better conditions Saturday because of suspected rain, but it climbs back over 10 for the start of the week.

