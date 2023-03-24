Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing

The parents of Joaquin Oliver were removed Thursday from a House committee meeting. (Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE/CNN)
(CNN) - The father of a teen who died in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting was arrested at the capitol Thursday for disrupting a hearing on strengthening access to guns.

The Republican chairman of the subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, Rep. Pat Fallon, ordered the removal, first, of Patricia Oliver.

She then accuses gun rights advocates of taking away her son, Joaquin, who died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Fallon then orders the removal of her husband, Manuel.

What’s not on the video is Capitol Police pinning Manuel Oliver to the ground outside the chamber and arresting him.

That happened as fellow gun safety advocates chanted, “He’s not violent.”

At some point, Fallon compared the demonstrators to Jan. 6 rioters, drawing ire from Democrats on the panel.

The hearing was called, “ATF’s assault on the Second Amendment: When is enough enough?”

Joaquin Oliver was one of 17 people who died because of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He was 17 years old.

