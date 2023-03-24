Fatal police shooting in West Nashville


Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has been involved in a fatal police shooting in the Nations, according to the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board.

The call came into dispatchers at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. The shooting occurred at 5709 California Avenue. Few details are available at this time.

Community Oversight Board investigators say they are headed to the location. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are also headed to the scene to investigate.

