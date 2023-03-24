Endangered Child Alert issued for Marshall County teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing Marshall County teenager.

TBI issued the alert for 17-year-old Haylee Ellis on behalf of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Ellis is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 95 pounds, according to TBI. She was last seen in Marshall County Wednesday wearing a rose-colored hoodie, black leggings and white slip-on shoes.

If you have seen her or have information that could help find her, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.