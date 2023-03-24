Dickson deputy shot in standoff; suspect has not surrendered

The deputy was shot in the arm, according to authorities.
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County deputy was shot Friday evening during a standoff that remains active.

Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads told WSMV 4 the deputy was shot in the arm but is conscious and alert.

Dickson County deputies continue to work to end the standoff situation. No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI
Kelsey Holder
Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County
A student was found dead on Thursday inside a dorm room at Tennessee State University.
Student found dead in dorm at Tennessee State University
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Teen arrested after being accused of raping, robbing man in public restroom
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Antioch.
Wife killed by husband in Antioch murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

Officers on scene of fatal police shooting in West Nashville Friday afternoon.
Fatal police shooting in West Nashville
Pollen counts increased in Nashville this week.
Feel the need to sneeze? Pollen counts hits high levels in Nashville
wsmv redistricting
Metro redistricting plan drafts revealed
wsmv inmate captured
Rutherford Co. inmate captured