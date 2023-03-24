Dickson deputy shot in standoff; suspect has not surrendered

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County deputy was shot Friday evening during a standoff that remains active.

Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads told WSMV 4 the deputy was shot in the arm but is conscious and alert.

Dickson County deputies continue to work to end the standoff situation. No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

