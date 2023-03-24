Clarksville school dismisses after fire alarm leaves students in the rain

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle school parents were notified to retrieve their students after a brief fire alarm evacuation during the rain left them soaked.

According to a message sent out to parents from Kirkwood Middle School, smoke from a mechanical system triggered the fire alarm and all students were evacuated until the fire department could arrive and investigate. Students had to stand out in the rain until fire crews cleared the school of any danger.

Once the fire department declared the affected portions of the building safe for re-entry, the students were allowed back in but were soaked from standing in the rain. The school decided to dismiss classes for Friday, rather than make the students return to their rooms in wet clothes.

Parents were instructed to pick up their students as soon as possible as buses were mobilized for early dismissal. Any student who couldn’t be picked up early would be looked after and fed at the school until their parents or guardians arrived.

