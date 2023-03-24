Authorities searching for Rutherford Co. inmate who left work detail

The inmate is serving time for a probation violation.
Matthew Kennamer
Matthew Kennamer(Rutherford County Jail)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a Rutherford County Adult Detention Center inmate who allegedly walked away from a work detail Friday afternoon.

Inmate Matthew Kennamer, 41 of Murfreesboro, was working on lawn care and was last seen about 1:15 p.m. at the detention center grounds at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, according to Rutherford County officials.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said deputies, Murfreesboro Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are looking for Kennamer in the area around the detention center and by drone. A THP helicopter is searching as well.

“We don’t feel like the public is in danger,” Fitzhugh said in a media release. Kennamer is believed to be wearing jeans. He left behind his orange shirt, authorities said.

Residents should not try to approach Kennamer but immediately contact the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center at 615-898-7770.

Kennamer is serving time for violation of probation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI
Kelsey Holder
Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County
A student was found dead on Thursday inside a dorm room at Tennessee State University.
Student found dead in dorm at Tennessee State University
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Teen arrested after being accused of raping, robbing man in public restroom
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Antioch.
Wife killed by husband in Antioch murder-suicide, police say

Latest News

Crews work on power lines.
How to prepare for a power outage
Metro Animal Care and Shelter took in the visually impaired woman's dog
Dog remains unclaimed after owner killed in Madison hit-and-run
Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Rutherford County near Gum Road.
Man hits semi-truck head-on, dies while trying to pass vehicle
Strong - severe storms are likely overnight.
First Alert Forecast: Strong, severe storms tonight