Authorities searching for Rutherford Co. inmate who left work detail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a Rutherford County Adult Detention Center inmate who allegedly walked away from a work detail Friday afternoon.

Inmate Matthew Kennamer, 41 of Murfreesboro, was working on lawn care and was last seen about 1:15 p.m. at the detention center grounds at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro, according to Rutherford County officials.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said deputies, Murfreesboro Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are looking for Kennamer in the area around the detention center and by drone. A THP helicopter is searching as well.

“We don’t feel like the public is in danger,” Fitzhugh said in a media release. Kennamer is believed to be wearing jeans. He left behind his orange shirt, authorities said.

Residents should not try to approach Kennamer but immediately contact the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center at 615-898-7770.

Kennamer is serving time for violation of probation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.