Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying

Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - A woman who was brutally slain over 30 years ago has finally been identified, but authorities are still searching for her missing daughter.

They say Christine Belusko’s daughter -- Christa Nicole Belusko –- was last seen with her mom in September 1991 at a lodge near Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

She was just 2 years old. Today, she would be 33.

Her mother’s body was found brutally beaten, strangled and burned on Staten Island’s east shore in 1991. The girl’s father is unknown.

Authorities confirmed Christa’s mother’s identity using forensic genealogy in 2021 and made it public this week.

They learned about Christa after they reached out to Belusko’s living relatives.

Authorities said none of Belusko’s family members knew she was killed.

According to her family, she left home in 1991 after she found out she was adopted.

Authorities believe she knew her killer. The investigation into her slaying is ongoing.

