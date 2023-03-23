Wife killed by husband in Antioch murder-suicide, police say
The shooting happened in the Peppertree Forest subdivision in Antioch.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Antioch Thursday morning.
Authorities say it appears a 42-year-old man fatally shot his 37-year-old wife before fatally shooting himself. The shooting happened in the Peppertree Forest subdivision in Antioch, according to police.
This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information is available.
