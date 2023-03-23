Warmer Springs & shifting seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring is getting warmer on average as the season also shifts.

The average spring temperatures for most of Tennessee has increased by 3°F since 1970. (Climate Central)

The map above, from Climate Central, shows the warming trend in spring since 1970. Most of Tennessee has seen around a 3 degree increase to our average spring temperatures. While this might not seem significant, the number will only continue to increase over the coming years.

Our seasons are shifting leading to this increase in temperatures. Even in the winter months, like February for example, we are seeing green grass, trees budding, and the pollen is noticeable earlier than usual. Spring is not only warming, but is also starting earlier. This is extending the allergy season, growing season, and can be harmful to crops.

With plants growing earlier in the season, but the possibility of freezes all the way through early April, some plants begin growing and then are killed by a Spring freeze. This can prove to be very costly to local orchards and local farmers. Warmer springs may lead to farmers facing higher irrigation demands, unwanted plants, and more pests which can reduce crop yield.

Spring is not only warming but is also shifting like the other seasons are as well. Next time this crosses your mind, ask a farmer you know how much longer their growing season is now compared to 20 or 30 years ago. With Spring continuing to get warmer on average each year, expect the seasons to continue shifting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.