VIDEO: Suspected serial attacker beats Nashville laundry mat patron

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a man allegedly involved in four unprovoked and random beatings over the last week.

The man is described by police as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police said the man’s latest attack happened Wednesday night at a laundry mat at 1506 Dickerson Pike.

The man is seen in laundry mat surveillance video wearing a black hoodie as he approaches an unsuspecting 45-year-old man, police said. He then uses an object similar to a cane to hit the victim in the head several times.

Police believe the same man is a suspect in the March 16 attack on a 27-year-old man who was having car trouble on East Due West Avenue, the March 18 attack on a 32-year-old man outside the Citgo market at 2705 Dickerson Pike, and the March 19 attack on a 31-year-old man who was jogging on Lischey Avenue.

The suspect may be driving a small silver SUV, police said. Anyone recognizing the man from the surveillance images/video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

