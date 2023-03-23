Teen arrested after being accused of raping, robbing man in public restroom


Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a man in the restroom of Rose Park at 1000 Edgehill Avenue, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Kijuan Wilson, 18, was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to police.

Because Wilson was 17 at the time, the charges were filed in Juvenile Court.

The 25-year-old victim reported that he was followed into the public restroom on Oct. 19 by a man wearing a white hoodie. The victim said the man pulled out a gun and demanded that he empty his pockets and then the suspect allegedly assaulted him.

Wilson was as a suspect in the case in 2022, but sex crimes detectives did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.

In January 2023, detectives arrested Wilson in an unrelated case on charges of vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of minors, and evading arrest, according to police.

Wilson’s DNA was then obtained, and after a lab analysis, officials realized it matched the DNA recovered from the victim.

Police said a juvenile court arrest order for Wilson was issued this week.

On Tuesday night, officials found Wilson, who was free on bond from the January arrest, riding in a car. He was followed to his Brickdale Lane residence where he was then taken into custody.

