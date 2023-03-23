Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Warm, dry weather will continue through the day Friday before storms roll into the Midstate late Friday night into Saturday morning.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM:

Tonight stays mostly cloudy and breezy but mild with lows in the lower 60s by tomorrow morning.

FIRST ALERT DAY: FRIDAY:

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but our severe threat is not until late at night into the overnight hours. The day on Friday should stay quiet, other than an isolated shower, with temperatures back in the upper 70s to near 80. It will also be windy again with gusts near or over 30 mph at times.

The timing of our severe weather risk will be after the sun sets on Friday evening and last right through the middle of our night.

There is an elevated severe weather threat west of I-65, a three out of five on the threat scale, and now a two out of five severe risk along and east of I-65.

Our main severe weather threats are damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph and flooding downpours. However, some hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as well.

STORM ARRIVAL TIMELINE:

The storm is expected to arrive in West Middle Tennessee from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and in Nashville from 10:00 p.m. to midnight. It should hit the Plateau between midnight and 2:00 a.m.

The greatest threat for severe storms is I-65 westward. The greatest threat is damaging wind. (WSMV)

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

A shower may try and hang around very early Saturday morning, but the severe threat should be over. We’ll dry out for the afternoon and get some sunshine back with highs in the 70s.

Sunday we’ll see temperatures will stay in the 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. A late-day shower cannot be ruled out, but our next round of rain should hold off until Sunday night and into very early Monday

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will just feature an isolated shower early with temperatures back in the upper 60s.

Tuesday a few showers are possible, temperatures will take a bit of a drop, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s.

Thursday a few more showers are possible with the high near 60.

