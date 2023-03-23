Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County

The woman was a 5th-grade writing teacher at Pembroke Elementary.
Kelsey Holder
Kelsey Holder(Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - Christian County is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher who passed away this week.

Kelsey Holder, 32, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, along with her expected child, Hazel Kensley Holder, who was stillborn, according to her obituary. Her Facebook post from Jan. 12 said she and her husband, Wesley, were expecting the baby in July.

Holder was a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary and began her teaching career in 2013, according to Christian County Schools.

Joint funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, with the burial following at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

