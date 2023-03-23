Pregnant teacher dies in Christian County

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV) - Christian County is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher who passed away this week.

Kelsey Holder, 32, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died on Tuesday, along with her expected child, Hazel Kensley Holder, who was stillborn, according to her obituary. Her Facebook post from Jan. 12 said she and her husband, Wesley, were expecting the baby in July.

Holder was a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary and began her teaching career in 2013, according to Christian County Schools.

Joint funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, with the burial following at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.