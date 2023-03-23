Pasta with Spring Vegetables

1/2 lb. penne pasta (or ziti, or favorite cut pasta shape)

8 ounces, frozen artichoke hearts, thawed (or canned, rinsed)

olive oil for sautéing, plus more for drizzling

1 large shallot, peeled and diced

4 ounces pancetta, diced

5-6 asparagus stalks, cut into bite-sized pieces (about 1/2-inch)

1/4 cup heavy cream

salt & pepper to taste

Place a pasta pot of water on the high heat. When boiling, salt water and add pasta.

Slice the artichokes hearts into 4 or 5 slices per heart. Heat a couple of tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet. Add the shallot and pancetta. Cook until shallot is softened and pancetta is cooked through. Add the sliced artichoke hearts and cut asparagus. Add a little more olive oil if too dry. Cook, stirring, for about 10 minutes on medium heat. Season with salt & pepper. Add cream and toss to coat.

When pasta is done, reserve a half cup of pasta water, then drain pasta and add pasta to skillet with artichoke sauce. Stir to coat pasta and cook for 2-3 minutes until flavors combine. Add a little pasta water if it needs moistening. Serve hot. Add some grated cheese to individual servings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.