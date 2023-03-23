Overturned semi spills Pillsbury products near railroad crossing

The overturned truck shut down part of Butler Drive in Murfreesboro.
Semi overturned
Semi overturned(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck hauling Pillsbury products overturned, closing part of a road in Murfreesboro on Thursday.

The truck reportedly overcorrected while attempting a curve and spilled its contents into a ditch, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. The truck landed just before a railroad crossing on Butler Drive.

Police said the cleanup is expected to take time and urged motorists to find alternate routes. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Semi-truck spills Pillsbury products into ditch.
Semi-truck spills Pillsbury products into ditch.(Murfreesboro Police Department)

