Overturned semi spills Pillsbury products near railroad crossing
The overturned truck shut down part of Butler Drive in Murfreesboro.
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck hauling Pillsbury products overturned, closing part of a road in Murfreesboro on Thursday.
The truck reportedly overcorrected while attempting a curve and spilled its contents into a ditch, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. The truck landed just before a railroad crossing on Butler Drive.
Police said the cleanup is expected to take time and urged motorists to find alternate routes. The driver’s condition is unknown.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.