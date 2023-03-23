Missing Benton County girl found safe

Aaliyah Whitehead had been missing since March 13.
Aaliyah Whitehead had been missing since March 13.
By Tony Garcia, Danielle Jackson and Carley Gordon
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 14-year-old Aaliyah Whitehead was located and is safe early Thursday morning.

Aaliyah had been missing since March 13.

On Tuesday, March 21, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a video from a missing 14-year-old’s mom pleading for her daughter to return home.

Alisha Laster, the mom of 14-year-old Aaliyah Whitehead, pleaded for her daughter to return home, saying she and her family desperately missed her.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a video from a missing 14-year-old’s mom pleading for her daughter to return home.

“Aaliyah, I want you to know how much we love you. We miss you so much,” Laster said in the video. “I just want you to come home. Please just reach out and get home to us. We love you.”

The TBI released the video on Tuesday, the same day as the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, TBI agents, and other agencies searched an area around her home on Saddletree Road near Camden.

A TBI spokesperson said around 2,000 acres were traversed in an effort to locate Whitehead.

TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Aaliyah on March 16.

Federal, state, and local agencies search for a missing teenager in Benton County.
Federal, state, and local agencies search for a missing teenager in Benton County.(Tennessee River Valley News)

