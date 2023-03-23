Man wanted for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, two children

Thomas Beach is wanted on multiple counts of aggravated assault, police say.
Thomas Harold Beach III
Thomas Harold Beach III(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is looking for a man accused of shooting at a car containing his ex-girlfriend and her two children.

Thomas Harold Beach III, 37, is wanted on multiple domestic violence warrants, including seven counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with knowledge of Beach’s whereabout is asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

