Man nearly hits officers with car to avoid arrest, police say

The man reversed his vehicle and almost struck the officers as he drove away back in February.
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Metro Nashville Police Department logo(MNPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday for nearly striking two officers with a stolen car last month.

According to the arrest report, two MNPD officers approached a black Yukon parked at a gas station on John A. Merrit Boulevard just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 21. An analysis of the Yukon’s license plate showed it was stolen during a previous robbery.

Officers found 33-year-old Brandon Freeman inside the Yukon and began questioning him about the vehicle when he abruptly admitted it was stolen, the report states. When Freeman was asked to exit the vehicle, he put the car in reverse and nearly hit the two officers as he drove away.

A pursuit ensued, with Freeman driving twice the 40 mph speed limit at times and switching off his lights to elude the officers. The pursuit was abandoned due to safety concerns, according to the report.

Freeman was tracked down and arrested on Wednesday afternoon. He faces multiple charges, including reckless endangerment and aggravated assault on an officer.

