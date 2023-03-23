Gov. Lee delivers annual Governor’s Address

Tennessee governors have addressed the Nashville Chamber of Commerce for the last 22 years.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Lee announced Friday, Dec. 16, that the independent review into the state's lethal injection procedure has been completed, but refused to immediately release the report's findings. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tony Garcia
Mar. 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee spoke in front of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning as part of the 2023 Governor’s Address.

Tennessee governors have addressed the Chamber members, economic development investors and other members of the Nashville community for the last 22 years. The speech is an annual outline of the governor’s legislative and budgetary priorities for the state.

The event was held at the JW Marriott in Nashville.

