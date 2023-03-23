Gov. Lee to deliver annual Governor’s Address

Tennessee governors have addressed the Nashville Chamber of Commerce for the last 22 years.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Lee announced Friday, Dec. 16, that the independent review into the state's lethal injection procedure has been completed, but refused to immediately release the report's findings. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will speak in front of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning as part of the 2023 Governor’s Address.

Tennessee governors have addressed the Chamber members, economic development investors and other members of the Nashville community for the last 22 years. The speech is an annual outline of the governor’s legislative and budgetary priorities for the state.

Bill Lee, the 50th Governor of Tennessee, will deliver his address at the JW Marriott in Nashville.

