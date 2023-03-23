Gov. Lee to deliver annual Governor’s Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee will speak in front of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning as part of the 2023 Governor’s Address.

Tennessee governors have addressed the Chamber members, economic development investors and other members of the Nashville community for the last 22 years. The speech is an annual outline of the governor’s legislative and budgetary priorities for the state.

Bill Lee, the 50th Governor of Tennessee, will deliver his address at the JW Marriott in Nashville.

