Former Nashville personal trainer accused of stealing nude photos sentenced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nikko Glasper, once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to nearly a year in prison.

Glasper pleaded guilty in January to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos. Originally charged with 139 criminal counts, Glasper pleaded guilty to just 18 as part of a deal with prosecutors.

WSMV4 Investigates earlier confirmed 15 women claim Glasper took photos of them and stole their intimate photos. Among one detective’s discoveries: Glasper kept a secret Dropbox file of the women titled “Naughty Scans.”

Glasper was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail. That was the minimum sentence.

