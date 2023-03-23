Fired Memphis, La Vergne officers up for decertification

A decertified officer is prohibited from working in law enforcement in the state of Tennessee.
Demetrius Haley - Emmitt Martin - Justin Smith's
Demetrius Haley - Emmitt Martin - Justin Smith's(SCSO)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Former Tennessee police officers connected to controversy stretching from Memphis to La Vergne were up for decertification on Thursday.

Henry “Ty” McGowan, who was fired in connection to the La Vergne police sex scandal, and Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, and Justin Smith, all former Memphis police officers fired in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, had decertification hearings Thursday with the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission.

Haley, Martin, and Smith are three of five former officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. POST recommended the officers be decertified. If decertified, the officers will never be able to work in law enforcement in Tennessee again.

Before the hearing, attorney Blake Ballin, who is representing former officer Desmond Mills, said Mills already surrendered his certification.

Now-retired Lieutenant Dewayne Smith is also up for decertification. The Memphis Police Department originally attempted to rescind that decertification, but they have since backtracked that request.

