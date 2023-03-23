Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina

Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle. (DANIEL SELIGER, TMX, CNN, Daniel Seliger/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) - A fire destroyed dozens of boats at a marina in Seattle, Washington.

Police believe the fire was not an accident.

Video taken early Wednesday morning shows the massive fire.

When firefighters arrived, the entire storage facility was ablaze.

Emergency crews say flames reached 70 feet high.

Approximately 30 boats were destroyed, officials say.

Hours later, members of the arson bomb squad found a man hiding in one of the boats.

He was arrested on suspicion of arson and he will be booked into the jail after being treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven Remnant Fellowship Church members were killed in a plane crash.
NTSB determines cause of crash that killed Gwen Shamblin, Brentwood church members
Cali Minor, left, and Toby Lackey were killed in a crash that seriously injured their...
Baby to become organ donor after killed in crash along with teen parents
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
A large apartment building in downtown Nashville caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Apartment building evacuated for roof fire in downtown Nashville
Photo of Amanda Newcomb
How detectives identified human remains of Maury Co. mother

Latest News

Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking dog
Search for pickup truck underway after deadly hit-and-run in Madison
A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge
A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer