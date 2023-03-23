Daughter of Montgomery Co. sheriff under investigation by TBI

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The daughter of Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the agency confirmed Thursday.

A TBI spokesman said the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services received a suspected child abuse complaint at Tylertown Learning Center involving employee Sarah Fuson, the sheriff’s daughter.

“The District Attorney subsequently requested we investigate the matter,” TBI spokesman Josh DeVine wrote in an email. “That work remains active and ongoing.”

TBI is withholding details regarding the alleged abuse at the childcare center, citing an ongoing investigation.

TBI confirming the ongoing investigation into Sarah Fuson comes after her father denied reports that he changed the department’s mugshot policy to help protect his daughter. The sheriff released a memorandum on March 21 saying mugshots shared on social media can cause harm to one’s reputation and mental health. Therefore, his department would no longer be sharing them publicly online.

“My daughter has not been arrested or accused of anything. If she were, she would be entitled to the same protections as anyone else. The example of what’s going on right now, on social media, is the perfect example of the point, and purpose of this policy change,” John Fuson said in a written statement. “It is despicable that my daughter has to be yet another example of this nasty, inhumane, and disgusting commentary. I continue to receive numerous positive comments and words of encouragement in support of this policy change. I want to thank all of those who have reached out and shown that support. This is not the Montgomery County that I know, and I am confident that a majority of our citizens feel the same.”

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said it was aware of an incident at Tylertown Learning Center. TDHS oversees licensing for child day cares in Tennessee.

“The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), Child Care Licensing Team is aware of an incident involving Tylertown Learning Center and a child in their care. Child mistreatment investigations are typically led by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and they may be able to provide more information. However, TDHS will assist law enforcement and other authorities in their investigation as needed,” TDHS said in a statement.

