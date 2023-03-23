Baby goats and beer: Nashville brewery to host ‘goat cuddling’ event

Guests can enjoy pizza and beer while cuddling up to a cute, furry friend.
East Nashville Beer Works to host a goat cuddling event.
East Nashville Beer Works to host a goat cuddling event.(Unsplash)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beer and animal lovers unite for a special event hosted by a brewery in East Nashville next week.

East Nashville Brew Works announced they are teaming up with Shenanigoats Yoga to host ‘Goat Cuddling’ at their brewery on Trinity Lane. The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 23.

Guests will have the opportunity to cuddle a furry friend while sipping on a beer and snacking on pizza. The goats will be in a fenced-in area outside for people to visit and show some love.

“This is a fun event for all ages, so bring the fam and come one out for a great night of beer, pizza, and GOATS,” the brewery said in a Facebook post.

The event will also take place on May 23, July 18, and September 19.

Tickets are not required and admission is open to all ages. Visit East Nashville Brew Works’ Facebook page for more information.

