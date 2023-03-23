Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen in danger

Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed...
Police in Azle, Texas, requested an Amber Alert for Aubree Trainer, a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Azle Police Department said it is searching for Aubree Trainer, described as 5-foot-4 and 103 pounds with brown hair, green eyes. She was last seen wearing hair in a bun, glasses, wearing a black T-shirt depicting Tupac, tie-dyed pants and white stride shoes.

The suspect is driving a white panel van with an unknown license plate number. The van was last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was urged to contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven Remnant Fellowship Church members were killed in a plane crash.
NTSB determines cause of crash that killed Gwen Shamblin, Brentwood church members
Cali Minor, left, and Toby Lackey were killed in a crash that seriously injured their...
Baby to become organ donor after killed in crash along with teen parents
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Teen arrested after being accused of raping, robbing man in public restroom
File photo of an empty classroom. A teacher at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah,...
Teacher accused of sex abuse involving first-grade students in Tennessee
Aaliyah Whitehead
Missing Benton County girl found safe

Latest News

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a briefing with...
Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
Demetrius Haley - Emmitt Martin - Justin Smith's
Fired La Vergne, Memphis officers up for decertification
Semi overturned
Overturned semi spills Pillsbury products near railroad crossing
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
Biden marks anniversary of Affordable Care Act
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
DeSantis walks back ‘territorial dispute’ remark on Ukraine