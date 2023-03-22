Visually-impaired woman killed in hit-and-run in Madison


By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 50-year-old woman who is visually impaired was killed after she was hit by a pickup truck while walking her dog in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, fatal crash investigators suspect a Ford F-150 pickup hit the woman on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Rio Vista Drive. Chrome grill parts belonging to a 2009 to 2014 F-150 were found in the roadway.

The woman was found at approximately 6:30 a.m. by a passerby and was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The victim lived in a nearby apartment complex, according to police. Officers found the victim’s uninjured dog sitting at the front door. Metro Animal Control is now caring for the dog, according to police.

Officials said there have not been any reported witnesses found. Efforts are continuing to locate and notify the victim’s family.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash of a Ford F-150 pickup truck with significant grill damage is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

