Turning Windy & Warm Before Strong Storms on Friday

First Alert Weather Day Friday night for possible severe storms.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers are moving out, big warm-up tomorrow, storms follow Friday night. First Alert Weather Day in effect Friday night.

NEXT 36 HOURS:

Tonight temperatures will hold steady tonight under a variably cloudy sky. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday will turn warm and breezy with sunshine and clouds mixed. Count on highs to be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Our next weathermaker will bring a round of strong to severe storms late in the day on Friday.
FRIDAY -- First Alert Weather Day In Effect:

The daylight hours on Friday will generally be dry, breezy, warm, and humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday night, strong - severe storms will move in from the west. Damaging wind, hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Storms will be strongest Friday evening along and west of I-65 and weaken slightly as they approach the Cumberland Plateau after midnight. Specific arrival time of storms for individual communities is still uncertain due to discrepancies in computer model solutions. Keep checking back with us in the days to come for more detailed information on that. The lows will be in the low 60s.

WEEKEND:

Lingering showers will move out early on Saturday. It will be very mild and breezy. A cold front moving through will begin to allow drier air to enter the Mid State. South-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau could have a final round of late-day storms as that front approaches. There’s the outside chance one or two of those storms could become strong with wind and hail.

Sunday will start off bright before the clouds return. A late-day shower or two will be possible, moving in from the south. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

A few showers are likely Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will bring a few showers, high in the low 70s.

Tuesday will turn cooler’ Highs in the upper 50s.

Right now, Wednesday looks sunny and beautiful with highs in the low 60s.

