Three semi-trucks pile up on I-40 in Smith County

The crash occurred on the eastbound side of the interstate near New Middleton.
3 semi-trucks crash on I-40 eastbound.
3 semi-trucks crash on I-40 eastbound.(Smith County Rescue Squad)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW MIDDLETON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple tractor-trailers crashed on I-40 Wednesday morning, shutting down all but one eastbound lane.

Emergency crews responded to I-40 at mile marker 252 just before 5 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks, according to the Smith County Rescue Squad.

One minor injury was reported.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, but a second lane has since reopened. Officials urged motorists to use caution as crews work to clear the scene.

