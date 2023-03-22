Three semi-trucks pile up on I-40 in Smith County

NEW MIDDLETON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple tractor-trailers crashed on I-40 Wednesday morning, shutting down all but one eastbound lane.

Emergency crews responded to I-40 at mile marker 252 just before 5 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash involving three semi-trucks, according to the Smith County Rescue Squad.

One minor injury was reported.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, but a second lane has since reopened. Officials urged motorists to use caution as crews work to clear the scene.

