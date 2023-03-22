Teen begins to walk again after near-death experience at Robertson County dam


Cheyenne Walters learning to walk
(Submitted)
By Danica Sauter and Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The teen who nearly drowned in a Robertson County dam is showing major progress and beginning to walk again, according to her mother.

Cheyenne Walters, 18, is rehabbing at Shepard Center in Atlanta. When Walters was rescued from the dam on Jan. 8, her family and friends didn’t know what would happen to her.

After bystanders rescued Walters and her 16-year-old friend, they were taken to TriStar Centennial Children’s Hospital, where Walters was placed on a ventilator.

On Feb. 10, WSMV4 received an update on her condition and Walter’s mom, Emma Kramp said she was taken off the ventilator.

More than two months later, Walters is learning to walk again at a rehab center that specializes in brain and spinal cord recovery.

Kramp shared a video to WSMV4 of Walters walking in the rehab center.

Cheyenne Walters walking at the rehab center in Atlanta, video credit of her mother Emma Kramp.

