Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Georgia children still in DCS custody
Children won’t be returned to Georgia family until mom submits to drug testing
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper passed away on Monday, her office has...
Williamson Co. District Attorney Kim Helper dies
Cali Minor, left, and Toby Lackey were killed in a crash that seriously injured their...
Baby to become organ donor after killed in crash along with teen parents
Aaliyah Whitehead
TBI releases video of missing teen’s mom pleading for her to return home

Latest News

A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking dog
Visually-impaired woman killed in hit-and-run in Madison
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
Joe Lara medical certificate
Court records raise questions of pilot’s qualifications to fly before deadly crash
Our next weathermaker will bring a round of strong to severe storms late in the day on Friday.
Turning Windy & Warm Before Strong Storms on Friday