Springfield shooting suspect charged after man shot multiple times

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield police charged a man with attempted criminal homicide for shooting a man who was behind the wheel of a van Tuesday night.

It caused the victim to drive off the road and into a yard.

Investigators identified the suspect as Billy Ray Barrow, who surrendered to police at the scene on Blair Street.

“We just heard gunshots and we all hit the floor,” a woman named Heather, who lives nearby said. “My daughter was crying, it’s pretty scary when you got three kids that are terrified.”

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Barrow and the victim. Despite being shot multiple times, the victim is expected to survive.

Heather tells us Tuesday night’s shooting is just the latest case of gunfire around 21′st Avenue in Springfield. She showed us where a stray bullet from a separate incident went through her front door.

“Terrifying, because I don’t know if [bullets] are coming through my windows. I don’t know if they’re coming through people that I love and care about in this neighborhood’s windows,” Heather said. “That’s sad you have to teach your kids to hit the floor when you hear pops.”

Springfield police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.

