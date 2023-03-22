Springfield shooting suspect charged after man shot multiple times

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.
WSMV's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Springfield police charged a man with attempted criminal homicide for shooting a man who was behind the wheel of a van Tuesday night.

It caused the victim to drive off the road and into a yard.

Investigators identified the suspect as Billy Ray Barrow, who surrendered to police at the scene on Blair Street.

“We just heard gunshots and we all hit the floor,” a woman named Heather, who lives nearby said. “My daughter was crying, it’s pretty scary when you got three kids that are terrified.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man crashes car after being shot in Springfield

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Barrow and the victim. Despite being shot multiple times, the victim is expected to survive.

Heather tells us Tuesday night’s shooting is just the latest case of gunfire around 21′st Avenue in Springfield. She showed us where a stray bullet from a separate incident went through her front door.

“Terrifying, because I don’t know if [bullets] are coming through my windows. I don’t know if they’re coming through people that I love and care about in this neighborhood’s windows,” Heather said. “That’s sad you have to teach your kids to hit the floor when you hear pops.”

Springfield police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 615-384-8422.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Georgia children still in DCS custody
Children won’t be returned to Georgia family until mom submits to drug testing
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Williamson County District Attorney General Kim Helper passed away on Monday, her office has...
Williamson Co. District Attorney Kim Helper dies
Cali Minor, left, and Toby Lackey were killed in a crash that seriously injured their...
Baby to become organ donor after killed in crash along with teen parents
Aaliyah Whitehead
TBI releases video of missing teen’s mom pleading for her to return home

Latest News

Cali Minor, left, and Toby Lackey were killed in a crash that seriously injured their...
Lebanon grandmother hopes others cherish moments after baby’s organ donation
Family looks to community support following Bellevue house fire
Bellevue family hopes for community support following devastating fire
Five more local singers show out on 'The Voice'
Five more local singers show out on 'The Voice'
Cheyenne Walters learning to walk
Teen begins to walk again after near-death experience at Robertson County dam