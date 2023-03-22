‘Some suspicion’ surrounding McMinnville woman’s disappearance, police say

Jennifer Mayfield was last seen on March 17.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The McMinnville Police Department is looking for a woman who has been missing for more than four days.

Jennifer Mayfield was last seen Friday morning, according to police. She was reported missing to police on Saturday.

Police said there has been “some suspicion” surrounding her disappearance. Detectives are working to make sure she is found safe.

If you have any information on Jennifer’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Detective Katelyn Cannon at 931-414-6709 or kneal@mcminnvillepd.com.

