Showers exiting Wednesday ahead of severe storm risk

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a cold front is expected to bring the chance for strong to severe storms through the Mid State.
A round of strong to severe storms will move through the Mid State late on Friday.
A round of strong to severe storms will move through the Mid State late on Friday.(WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning showers will start to exit the Mid State at the start of our afternoon.  Temperatures will stretch into the mid 60s as showers work their way out through our afternoon.

We’ll mix clouds and sunshine on Thursday with highs pushing back near 80!  It will also be a breezy day with gusts over 20mph at times.

FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY

First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday as a cold front is expected to bring us the chance for strong to severe storms through the Mid State.  We could see a few storms very late in the day, but as of now this is looking more like an overnight severe weather risk.  The greatest risk will be along and west of I-65 at a 2/5 on the severe threat scale.  Damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado are all on the table into early Saturday morning. More specific details will come in the next couple of days.  Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A shower may try and hang around very early Saturday morning, but we’ll dry out for the afternoon and get some sunshine back with highs near 70.

Sunday we’ll see temperatures back in the lower to mid 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon.  A late day shower cannot be ruled out, but our next round of rain should hold off until Sunday night and into Monday.

Monday will just be a few rain showers with temperatures back in the upper 60s.  Tuesday looks mostly if not totally dry with highs falling into the 50s.

