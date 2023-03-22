NDOT gives Belle Meade Plaza intersection ‘F’ rating for congestion

NDOT currently gives the intersection its worst rating, an “F,” for traffic congestion during the evening hours.
Rendering of Belle Meade Plaza proposal
Rendering of Belle Meade Plaza proposal(Metro Planning Committee)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The opposition toward a new development in Belle Meade continues to grow after a Nashville Department of Transportation report points to future congestion problems.

The NDOT report says traffic is among top concerns for residents regarding the new Belle Meade Plaza, which calls for 80,000 square feet of residential space, 388 residential units and a hotel. Other concerns for the development at Harding Pike and White Bridge Road include safety concerns, lack of infrastructure, and roadway designs.

NDOT currently gives the intersection its worst rating, an “F,” for traffic congestion during the evening hours. If the development is built and no further road improvements are made, NDOT predicts that Harding Pike, from White Bridge Pike to Ridgefield Way, will have an “F” rating in the morning and evening.

The developer released a statement to WSMV 4, stating he is excited to present its final proposal to the Metro Planning Commission on Thursday. The developer believes these concerns will be addressed.

“For this proposal, we revisited height, density, parking, and retail to deliver a plan that provides housing and shopping options for the neighborhood while responding to the concerns voiced by the community throughout the process” Pablo David, vice president of government affairs and community relations at Adventurous Journeys. “We also know that traffic is a big concern and has been for some time, so we are excited to note that this program reduces daily site visits by 40% of what currently exists. In addition to our revised proposal, Adventurous Journeys has committed to fund NDOT’s recommendations following a robust mobility study.”

The meet is set for 4 p.m. Thursday.

