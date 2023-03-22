Nashville author Ann Patchett receives National Humanities Medal

Patchett was honored at the White House on Tuesday.
Ann Patchett
Ann Patchett(Emily Dorio/National Endowment For The Humanities)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville native and best-selling author was recognized by President Joe Biden this week.

Ann Patchett, the owner of Parnassus Books in Green Hills, received the National Humanities Medal at the White House on Tuesday. The White House recognized Patchett, alongside other artists, saying she received the award for “putting into words the beauty, pain, and complexity of human nature.”

“With her best-selling novels and essays, and her bookstore, readers from around the world see themselves in the pages of Ann Patchett’s books that take people to places of the heart and feed the imagination of our Nation,” the White House said.

The National Humanities Medal, inaugurated in 1997, honors individuals or groups whose work has “deepened the nation’s understanding of the humanities and broadened our citizens’ engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects,” according to the National Endowment for the Humanities website.

Up to 12 medals can be awarded each year. Legendary musician and performer Elton John was also honored with the award this year.

